Celtics crush Butler-less Heat to take Game 1. Takeaways and details from a rough day for Heat

After shocking the basketball world by making the NBA Finals as a No. 8 seed last season, the short-handed Miami Heat didn’t deliver any surprises in its first playoff game this season.

At one point ahead by 34 points, the top-seeded Boston Celtics crushed the eighth-seeded Heat 114-94 on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-7 first-round playoff series.

Without its best player Jimmy Butler because of a sprained MCL, the Heat trailed from start to finish against a Celtics team that entered as heavy favorites to win the series.

The Celtics opened the contest by scoring the first 14 points. Boston led by as many as 18 points in the first half before entering halftime ahead 60-45.

The Heat made a few runs in the first half, cutting the deficit to three points early in the second quarter. But the Celtics responded with a 22-7 run to push their lead back up to 18 just a few minutes later and again take full control of the game.

It only got worse in the second half, as the Celtics’ lead grew to as large as 34 in the second half.

The Heat used a late 30-10 run to cut the deficit to 14 points with 2:52 to play. But that’s the closest the Heat got, as the Celtics held on for the 20-point win.

But even in the lopsided affair, tensions flared between Heat and Celtics after Heat forward Caleb Martin hip-checked Celtics forward Jayson Tatum while battling for a rebound with 59.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter. It was ruled a common foul, but technicals were called on Martin and Celtics forward Jaylen Brown for exchanging words following the hard foul.

Bam Adebayo (24 points, six rebounds and three assists), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (16 points, four rebounds and four assists) and Delon Wright (17 points and three assists) combined for 57 points on 58.5 percent shooting for the Heat. But the rest of the roster totaled just 37 points on 35 percent shooting from the field.

Heat guard Tyler Herro struggled, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-9 shooting on threes.. He started 2 of 10 from the field before hitting two of his final three shots.

Meanwhile, six Celtics players finished with double-digit points led by 23 points from Tatum.

This marks the third straight season that the Heat and Celtics have faced off in the playoffs, with the previous two matchups coming in the Eastern Conference finals. The Celtics eliminated the Heat in 2022, the Heat eliminated the Celtics on 2023 and the Celtics are now three wins away from ousting the Heat this year.

Game 2 of the series is Wednesday at TD Garden (7 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and TNT).

Five takeaways from the Heat’s blowout loss to the Celtics on Sunday:

The injury-depleted Heat simply could not keep up with the Celtics’ high-powered offense.

This isn’t a surprise, considering Boston posted the NBA’s top offensive rating in the regular season and the Heat finished the regular season with the 21st-ranked offensive rating.

Throw in the fact that the Heat is missing two of its top scorers in Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries and this is a major advantage for the Celtics.

It certainty was a big advantage in Game 1, as the Celtics outscored the Heat 66-36 from three-point range.

Aside from just shooting a higher percentage on threes on Sunday, Boston also put up a lot more threes than Miami.

By halftime, the Celtics had already taken 30 threes to just 14 for the Heat.

The Celtics shot 22 of 49 (44.9 percent) from behind the arc. The Heat closed just 12 of 37 (32.4 percent) from three-point range.

Even with the Heat outscoring the Celtics 44-24 in the paint, a 30-point deficit from deep was too much for Miami to overcome.

Without Butler and Rozier, the Heat’s last two first-round picks made their first playoff starts on Sunday.

Jaime Jaquez Jr, the Heat’s first-round pick in 2023, and Nikola Jovic, the Heat’s first-round pick in 2022, started alongside Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo against the Celtics.

There were some early “Welcome to the playoff” moments for both Jaquez and Jovic on Sunday.

For Jaquez, a few of those moments came in the first two minutes of Game 1: Celtics forward Jaylen Brown spun past Jaquez and threw down a dunk on him just 48 seconds into the game before Jaquez had his own dunk attempt blocked by Celtics guard Jrue Holiday a few possessions later.

Then Jovic airballed an 18 footer midway through the first quarter.

But both settled down, remained aggressive and produced positive moments during an otherwise rough day for the Heat.

Jaquez closed with 16 points on 8-of-16 shooting from the field, four rebounds and four assists.

Jovic finished with 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field and 2-of-6 shooting on threes and six rebounds.

Duncan Robinson played in his second straight game for the Heat after missing time because of a back injury.

After logging 12 minutes off the bench in his first game back in Friday’s playoff-clinching win over the Chicago Bulls, Robinson finished Sunday’s loss with five points on 1-of-3 shooting on threes in 15 minutes off the bench.

“No, he’s ready to go,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked before Game 1 if there was a minutes restriction on Robinson. “The 12 minutes was what was needed the other night. We’ll see what happens tonight. Maybe it will be more.”

Prior to playing in the last two games, Robinson did not play in five straight games because of a lingering back injury labeled as left facet syndrome. Robinson initially missed five games last month with the back issue before returning to play in five games and then again being sidelined by the injury.

Robinson was part of a four-man Heat bench rotation that also included Haywood Highsmith, Kevin Love and Delon Wright on Sunday.

Rozier was with the Heat in Boston, but his status for the series is still in doubt.

Sunday marked the seventh straight game that Rozier has missed with what’s listed as neck spasms and he’s also expected to miss Wednesday’s Game 2. His status for Game 3 and beyond remains up in the air.

Rozier traveled with the Heat to Boston and was riding an exercise bike before Game 1 near the Heat’s locker room at TD Garden.

“The diagnosis is the same,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said when asked about Rozier during his pregame media session on Sunday. “So we’ll continue to treat him. He’s day-to-day. I’ll give you an update when we get an update.”

With Butler expected to miss the entire series and Rozier also still out, the Heat’s offense is missing two players who combined to average 37.2 points per game for Miami this regular season. That’s tough to overcome, especially against a Celtics team that closed the regular season with the NBA’s top-ranked offense.

Along with missing Butler and Rozier on Sunday, the Heat was without Josh Richardson (season-ending shoulder surgery).

The only Celtics player unavailable for Game 1 was backup center Luke Kornet (strained right calf).

The Heat’s uphill battle in this series has become stepper.

That’s probably obvious because the Heat is now down 1-0 in the series. But entering this year’s playoffs, teams that drop Game 1 of a best-of-7 series have gone on to lose the series 75.3 percent (149-454) of the time.

The last time the Heat won a playoff series after losing Game 1 was when it dropped Game 1 of of the 2014 Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers and then went on to take the best-of-7 series 4-2.

As for the other series in the Heat’s half of the Eastern Conference bracket, the fourth-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers earned a Game 1 win over the fifth-seeded Orlando Magic on Saturday. The winner of the Heat-Celtics series will play the winner of the Cavaliers-Magic series in the second round.