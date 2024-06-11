Celtics couldn’t hit the sea with a pebble in Game 2 – and won anyway

The Boston Celtics had one of their worst shooting nights of the 2024 NBA Playoffs to date in Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden Sunday (June 9). But it didn’t matter much to the Celtics, who went on to win 105-98 to take a 2-0 series lead. “We didn’t hit shots tonight,” admitted star Boston forward Jaylen Brown postgame.

“I thought we had a bunch of great looks,” he added. “If you go back and look in the first half … We kept guarding, we stayed in the game, and we kept trusting it, and we made enough tonight to win the game.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “First to the Floor” podcast, Jake Issenberg, Ben Vallis, and Wayne Spooney, took a closer look at the victory for the Celtics postgame. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire