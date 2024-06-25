Celtics could land ring-chasing veterans in the summer

The Boston Celtics will likely be forced to change its current roster during the summer. Multiple members of the bench rotation are impending free agents. Brad Stevens may save some luxury tax dollars by allowing some of the championship rotation’s bench pieces to explore their free-agent market.

As such, Boston could be on the hunt for some new rotation players. As a second-apron team, the Celtics can only offer veteran minimum deals for any potential addition. However, the offer of competing for a championship could be enticing for players who are in the final stages of their careers and are looking for a shot at glory.

In a recent article for Bleacher Report, Greg Swartz noted that Boston’s status as the best team in the NBA will likely be a significant bargaining tool during contract negotiations. He also shared some potential free agency targets for Boston.

“There should be no shortage of playable vets who would love to come join Boston’s bench in pursuit of a championship,” Swartz wrote. “This is a list that could include players like Nicolas Batum, Gordon Hayward, Jae Crowder and Robert Covington, some of whom have already spent time in Beantown.”

Whoever the Celtics sign must understand that playing time in Joe Mazzulla’s rotation will be limited. Boston’s top-end rotation is already secured and likely set in stone. After all, they just won a championship.

Celtics Lab 270: Post-Banner 18 2024 NBA draft targets for Boston with Bryan Kalbrosky https://t.co/YY3mILddtu pic.twitter.com/YXKcbzIp5n — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 25, 2024

Nevertheless, one of Boston’s biggest strengths this season has been its depth and how everyone on the bench was capable of making a positive impact.

If a veteran talent is willing to assume that kind of role on a one-year deal, the Celtics could potentially improve during the summer.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire