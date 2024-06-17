How the Celtics can control Game 5 and win Banner 18

The Boston Celtics can close out their NBA Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks with a win on Monday (June 17). Boston suffered an uncharacteristically bad defeat at the hands of the Mavericks on Friday (June 14) and will undoubtedly want to avoid letting Dallas gain any more momentum.

Kristaps Porzingis’ availability remains a mystery. He is currently listed as “questionable,” with his participation in Game 5 likely to be a game-time decision. Nevertheless, Boston should have enough talent to overcome Dallas if Joe Mazzulla’s team sticks to its game plan, which is something it didn’t do on Friday.

In the latest episode of the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast, Adam Taylor discusses the three keys that could help the Celtics overcome a tough Dallas team. All the Celtics need is one more win to end a dominant season on a high note by raising another championship banner into the rafters of the TD Garden.

You can watch the full episode by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire