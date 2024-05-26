Celtics come back from 18 to shock Pacers in Game 3

INDIANAPOLIS – The Boston Celtics rallied from an 18-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-111 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night. Boston now has a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Pacers’ All-Star guard Tyrese Haliburton sat out the game after injuring his left hamstring in Thursday night’s Game 2 loss.

Indiana led by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but the Celtics went one of their massive runs that has been a hallmark of the series. They got within two points late, then took the lead on a Jrue Holiday three-point play with 38 seconds to play.

The Pacers had an opportunity to answer down one, but Andrew Nembhard lost the ball to Holiday, who made two free throws to extend the lead to three points. They had one last chance, but Aaron Nesmith’s three-pointer at the buzzer was no good.

Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points, while Jaylen Brown scored 24 and Al Horford added 23. Nembhard had a career-night for Indiana, leading the way with 32 points and nine assists. T.J. McConnell had a strong effort off the bench with 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner both scored 22 points.

The Celtics started strong, taking a nine-point lead on an Horford three-pointer midway through the first quarter.

The Pacers responded behind 11 points in the first from Siakam to only trail by one entering the second quarter.

Indiana quickly took the lead on a Turner dunk, then built their own nine-point advantage on a Nembhard three-pointer. The lead grew to 18 on another Nembhard three. Boston was cut the deficit to 12 at halftime.

The Pacers lead ballooned back to 18 in the third quarter on a McConnell jumper, but that’s when the Celtics slowly began to chip away at Indiana’s lead. They had the deficit cut to nine at the end of three and to five just two and half minutes into the final quarter.

Boston has a chance to close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals on Monday night.

