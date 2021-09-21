Celtics coaching staff: Ime Udoka's new assistants revealed

Celtics' overhauled coaching staff under Ime Udoka revealed originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Meet the new-look Boston Celtics.

The Celtics officially finalized their coaching staff Tuesday, confirming the group of six assistant coaches who will work for new head coach Ime Udoka in addition to four new hires to the team's player enhancement staff and a "special assistant" to Udoka.

Here's a full breakdown of Boston's new staff:

Assistant coaches

Joe Mazzulla: Mazzulla and Dobbins are the only two assistants from Brad Stevens' old staff staying on with Udoka. Entering his third season as a Celtics assistant, the Rhode Island native coached the C's in the 2021 NBA Summer League.

Tony Dobbins: Dobbins is in his second season as a Boston assistant and was the team's video coordinator for two seasons prior to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Celtics' four-member player enhancement staff includes Evan Bradds (alma mater: Belmont), Garrett Jackson (Saint Mary’s), DJ MacLeay (Bucknell), Steve Tchiengang (Vanderbilt), while Matt Reynolds (Syracuse) will serve as Udoka's special assistant.

That's a significant overhaul for a team that also transformed its roster this offseason by letting Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier depart in free agency while bringing in Dennis Schroder, Josh Richardson, Al Horford, Juancho Hernangomez and Bruno Fernando.

Boston seems eager to turn the page after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2021 NBA playoffs, and it will certainly enter training camp next Tuesday with a fresh start.