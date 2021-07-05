Celtics coaching staff: Assistants Jay Larranaga, Jamie Young leaving team

What Celtics' coaching staff looks like after latest changes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics' coaching staff will look a whole lot different next season.

Ime Udoka was named the Celtics' 18th head coach last month, replacing Brad Stevens after Stevens was named president of basketball operations.

The C's are making several changes at the assistant level, as well. Longtime assistant coaches Jay Larranaga and Jamie Young both won't return next season after their contracts weren't renewed, they told The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach on Friday.

Himmelsbach also confirmed Boston is hiring Spurs assistant coach Will Hardy, who worked with Udoka in San Antonio and will be one of his top Celtics assistants. It's a homecoming of sorts for Hardy, who graduated from Williams College in Massachusetts.

Larranaga joined the Celtics in 2012 was Stevens' top assistant, while Young had been with the organization since 2000 and was the team's longest-tenured assistant.

Udoka is expected to keep assistant coach Joe Mazzulla on staff, according to Himmelsbach, but he may be the only returning assistant: Jerome Allen confirmed he's leaving the Celtics last week, while Scott Morrison reportedly interviewed for the Washington Wizards' head coach opening recently. It's unclear whether assistant Brandon Bailey will stay with the team.

Here's a breakdown of the coaching staff's arrivals and departures based on what we know so far:

Departures: Jay Larranaga, Jamie Young, Jerome Allen

Arrivals/Staying on staff: Will Hardy, Joe Mazzulla

TBD: Scott Morrison, Brandon Bailey

The Celtics reportedly are targeting Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire for an assistant role, as well, so the overhaul under Udoka is still in process.