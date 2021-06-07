Celtics coaching candidates: Jason Kidd pulls out of Blazers running

How Jason Kidd pulling out of Blazers' search impacts Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Celtics may have reason to keep an eye on the Portland Trail Blazers' head coach search, and that search took a twist Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd withdrew his name from consideration for the Blazers' head coach job Sunday.

"Portland's a first-class organization and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I've decided not to be one of them," Kidd told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

What does that mean for Boston, which has its own coaching vacancy to fill after Brad Stevens took over for Danny Ainge as president of basketball operations?

Blazers star Damian Lillard recently told The Athletic he preferred Kidd and Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups as potential replacements for Terry Stotts, and The Athletic reported Portland was likely to decide between Kidd and Billups.

Billups also has been linked to the Celtics as a relatively young former player who can bring a fresh perspective to Boston's locker room after eight seasons of Stevens. With Kidd out of the running in Portland, though, Billups certainly seems like a strong candidate for the Blazers opening, especially if ownership wants to keep Lillard happy.

Kidd is rumored to be a candidate for the Celtics vacancy, as well, so Sunday's news keeps him on the table as an option for Boston.

The Blazers have yet to reach out to any coaching candidates, per Wojnarowski, but there will be competition for the job: Portland reportedly is expected to interview Celtics assistant coach Jerome Allen.

With one of their assistants and one of their potential coaching targets reportedly vying for the Blazers opening, the C's should be closely monitoring how things shake out in Portland.