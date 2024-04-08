Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has praise for Jaylen Brown after his 10,000th career point

Boston Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla had praise for Jaylen Brown after the Georgia native put up his 10,000th career point in the NBA in the Celtics’ 124-107 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on this past (April 7) Sunday evening at TD Garden.

“The type of guy that he is, the hard work that he puts in and the growth that he’s shown this year to become a complete player at both ends of the floor, I know he’s happy about that, but I know even when he achieves those things, he’s never satisfied,” offered Mazzulla on Brown’s career milestone.

“It’s cool to be able to coach guys that get to those type of milestones and be a part of that,” added the Celtics coach. “He deserves that because of the hard work that he puts in.”

Brown elevated his game after the league’s 2024 All-Star break, even vaulting himself into the voting for ESPN’s final 2024 Most Valuable Player award voting in the process.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire