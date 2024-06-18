Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla to have offseason meniscus surgery
BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla was playing hurt.
The Boston Celtics coach suffered a torn meniscus after a loss to Atlanta in March and will have to undergo offseason surgery, he admitted in a postgame interview on ESPN. He just coached through it during the final weeks of the season and the playoffs.
Joe Mazzulla had a torn meniscus since March #footballguy
pic.twitter.com/7jIZISyPrq
— Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 18, 2024
"I'm gonna be out a little while."
Mazzulla and Kristaps Porzingis — who also admitted he would need off-season surgery to repair his torn medial retinaculum (which allowed the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon) — can be rehab buddies.
But nothing softens the pain of surgery and rehab like the memory of an NBA championship.