Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla to have offseason meniscus surgery

2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla was playing hurt.

The Boston Celtics coach suffered a torn meniscus after a loss to Atlanta in March and will have to undergo offseason surgery, he admitted in a postgame interview on ESPN. He just coached through it during the final weeks of the season and the playoffs.

Joe Mazzulla had a torn meniscus since March #footballguy

pic.twitter.com/7jIZISyPrq — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) June 18, 2024

"I'm gonna be out a little while."

Mazzulla and Kristaps Porzingis — who also admitted he would need off-season surgery to repair his torn medial retinaculum (which allowed the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon) — can be rehab buddies.

But nothing softens the pain of surgery and rehab like the memory of an NBA championship.

