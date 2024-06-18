Advertisement

Celtics' coach Joe Mazzulla to have offseason meniscus surgery

NBC Sports
·1 min read
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five
2024 NBA Finals - Game Five

BOSTON — Joe Mazzulla was playing hurt.

The Boston Celtics coach suffered a torn meniscus after a loss to Atlanta in March and will have to undergo offseason surgery, he admitted in a postgame interview on ESPN. He just coached through it during the final weeks of the season and the playoffs.

"I'm gonna be out a little while."

Mazzulla and Kristaps Porzingis — who also admitted he would need off-season surgery to repair his torn medial retinaculum (which allowed the dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon) — can be rehab buddies.

But nothing softens the pain of surgery and rehab like the memory of an NBA championship.