Celtics coach Ime Udoka hints at change to come with Boston’s rotations – or even roster – after loss to Suns

A growing sentiment that significant changes are needed for the Boston Celtics to be more than a middle-of-the-pack team prevails in the wake of a 1 – 5 West Coast swing, whether that means radical changes in the team’s rotations or even trading away key players.

After the Celtics dropped the final game of that road trip 111 – 90 to the Phoenix Suns, head coach Ime Udoka had plenty to say about the team’s recent play, particularly when he was asked about whether the Celtics would have any interest in changing the rotations up before making more permanent changes.

“It’s something we will definitely take a look at,” answered Udoka.

“25 games is a good sample size to start to look at some things good and bad habit-wise” he continued.

“But the effort part, for the fight for pride — whatever you want to call it — it doesn’t matter who is playing or not. And that (fight) was not evident in the last three games of this trip to the same standards … and so you do have to look at some things. We’ve said all year guys have been in and out, and we’ve played a certain way. And we haven’t the last three, two games specifically. With Jaylen being out, you don’t just throw somebody in and everything is all peaches and cream and roses after that.”

“You still have to have to play the game and play with the proper respect and effort, and we didn’t do that in the last game, so we’ll take a look at a lot of things right now coming off of this trip,” explained the Celtics coach.

Time is running out for this iteration of the team to remain together, and doing so may begin with players accustomed to — or who would prefer to remain — in the starting lineup.

And if that doesn’t help the situation, we might be looking at a very different team by mid-February if not sooner.

