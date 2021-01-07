Celtics coach Evan Turner has hysterical take on Payton Pritchard's game-winner

Evan Turner has hysterical take on Pritchard's game-winner originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Payton Pritchard's early emergence off the Boston bench has been one of the most positive developments of the Celtics season so far.

But if there's one thing even better than his performance through nine games, it's how the C's are embracing the rookie.

Pritchard's latest heroics came Wednesday night in Miami. On the heels of a 23-point explosion against the Raptors on Monday, the rookie's putback with just 0.2 seconds left against the Heat sealed a 107-105 Boston victory.

A game-winner against the defending Eastern Conference champs in your ninth NBA game? It's no wonder Pritchard was fired up afterwards, though Celtics assistant coach Evan Turner put his own spin on what his celebration looked like.

He cheered like he won a spelling bee — Evan Turner (@thekidet) January 7, 2021

Even as a coach, Turner keeps bringing the heat.

Hopefully, Pritchard keeps doing the same so that his teammates can keep recycling old Instagram posts of a young Pritchard getting his groove on. After Jaylen Brown did so Monday, it was Tristan Thompson's turn last night.

Pritchard and his teammates were quick to react to the hilarious post with some classic responses of their own.

Celtics players haven't gotten this much enjoyment out of a dancing video since Kevin Garnett when he saw Gino on the Garden jumbotron... but maybe Pritchard is ready to take Gino's place.

It's Pritchard time pic.twitter.com/qNorb5TUSB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 7, 2021

Hopefully for Pritchard and the Celtics, there are plenty more game-winners -- and Instagram posts -- to come from the rookie.