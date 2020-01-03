Celtics' coach Brad Stevens on Tacko Fall's share of All-Star votes: 'I don't love it'

BOSTON -- You will be hard-pressed to find a bigger fan of Tacko Fall than Celtics coach Brad Stevens.

Still, as much as he loves Tacko, Stevens is not a fan of Fall being among the top 10 vote-getters in the first round of All-Star ballots announced on Thursday.

The 7-foot-5 Fall, a rookie signed to a two-way contract by the Celtics, received the sixth-highest vote total among Eastern Conference frontcourt players.

"I don't love it, " Stevens said. "I don't love the idea, when you talk about awards...not being based on what's solely happening on the court."

Stevens added, "He's a wonderful person. He's done a great job. Obviously, he's played like 10 minutes here [actually 11] so he shouldn't be sixth in All-Star voting. I get it. I think sometimes the All-Star Game and things like that, are a mix popularity contest and then really, really subjective voting."

Tacko tallied 110,269 votes. Just ahead of him in the voting was teammate Jayson Tatum who garnered 364,137 votes.

Tatum said he was not surprised to see Fall, who has become a fan favorite in his limited time with the Celtics, among the leading vote-getters.

"Tacko got a standing ovation at [Madison Square] Garden," Tatum said. "Tacko's the GOAT."

