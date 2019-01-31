Celtics coach Brad Stevens has perfect description of Jaylen Brown's dunks originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown is one of the best dunkers in the NBA, so it would be pretty disappointing if he didn't participate in the upcoming Slam Dunk Contest at NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte next month.

Brown had a few impressive dunks in the Celtics' 126-94 win over the Charlotte Hornets at TD Garden on Wednesday night, and even Boston head coach Brad Stevens was impressed with the athleticism he saw from the 22-year-old.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Coach Stevens on Jaylen Brown: "His dunks are sweet." 😂 #CUsRise — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2019

Here's a highlight of Brown's best dunk from Wednesday's victory. It was two of his team-high 24 points on the night.

Jaylen Brown gets the steal and takes it all the way home (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/KMLnDs90M7 — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 31, 2019

The Slam Dunk Contest has four participants, and only two have been reported so far: Miles Bridges of the Hornets and Dennis Smith Jr. of the Dallas Mavericks. If the NBA wants to put on a real show at this event, an invitation should be sent to Brown.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.