Celtics coach Brad Stevens gives simple take on why Patriots are a 'juggernaut'

The New England Patriots have provided the rest of the NFL a blueprint for how to establish consistent success, and they've done the same for the other professional sports teams in Boston.

Even though these four sports all have different elements that make them unique, some of the same areas the Patriots excel in can be translated from one sport to another.

A good example is everyone, from the coaching staff down to the players, being on the same page and focused on one goal. It's a theme Celtics head coach Brad Stevens focused on when asked Wednesday on WEEI's "Ordway, Merloni and Fauria" what makes the Patriots so successful.

"The thing that stands out when you go over and watch the Patriots do workouts and sit in meetings and sit in film is they are on one page," Stevens said.

"They are in one direction. His message, although has thousands of complexities within each scheme defensively and offensively, his message is concise. It's ultimately not only well delivered, but well received. You can tell that thing is a juggernaut. That is a train moving in one direction. They know what they need to do to be successful. I don't think it's brain surgery the way that I have seen it from up and close and afar is they don't beat themselves. There are a lot of things in a football game that ultimately lead to that and they are the best at them."

Stevens is right, the Patriots always have a concise message each week. It's all about preparation -- everyone knows what their job entails and how it's going to make the team successful against that particular opponent. The "Do Your Job" mentality isn't just a cool slogan in Foxboro, it's how the team operates.

The Boston Celtics, Boston Red Sox and Boston Bruins all have won championships since the Patriots kicked off a golden era in the city's sports history with a Super Bowl XXXVI victory in Feb. 2002. The Patriots are the gold standard, however, and teams across all leagues will be taking elements of New England's success for a very long time.

