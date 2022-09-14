Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck’s Cincoro Tequila to release new luxury blend

Those of us who are in the sweet spot of the Venn diagram of where fans of the Boston Celtics and high-end tequila overlap have reason to celebrate. Cincoro Tequila, co-owned by Celtics lead Governor Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari with Michael Jordan, Jeannie Buss, and Wes Edens of the Charlotte Hornets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks respectively, has released a new luxury tequila blend.

Cincoro Gold, the fifth blend offered by the company, will retail at a hefty $349.99 per bottle this October in limited qualities. With a price tag like that, a bottle of what Jordan is framing as “the world’s finest tequila” will probably be a bit more than most of us will be picking up to bring home for a casual sip.

But it’s also clear that Cincoro is aiming for something above casual consumption for this particular blend in a fastly-growing high-end tequila market (h/t Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson).

