Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck makes sobering admission about 2018-19 team

Wyc Grousbeck has endured some dark years as co-owner of the Boston Celtics since he bought the team in 2002.

Yet somehow, none of those abysmal seasons or playoff pitfalls rankled him as much as this most recent Celtics team.

"I'm as frustrated as I've ever been in 16 years," Grousbeck told The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach in a recent interview.

That's coming from a co-owner who witnessed the C's win a total of 57 games between 2005 and 2007 and suffer a heartbreaking loss to the rival Los Angeles Lakers in the 2010 NBA Finals.

But what vexed Grousbeck the most was that the 2018-19 Celtics, plagued by chemistry issues and inconsistency, swept the Indiana Pacers in the first round and appeared to have righted the ship, only to lose four straight to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round after winning Game 1.

"We won five (in a row), I felt great," Grousbeck added. "I thought the problems were over. We lost four and I don't feel great and the problems were not over."

The Celtics have attempted to address those problems by bringing in Kemba Walker and Enes Kanter after watching Kyrie Irving, Al Horford and Terry Rozier walk in free agency and trading Aron Baynes to the Phoenix Suns.

Grousbeck, who said the C's have already sold out their season tickets for 2019-20, seems more optimistic with this new squad now than he did back in May.

"Now we've added these guys and some rookies and there's a renewed sense of energy and optimism on the team," he added. "They've got to make it happen."

