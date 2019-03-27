Celtics get Clippers' 2019 first-round draft pick as L.A. clinches playoff berth originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics will have at least three first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft.

With the Clippers clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday, the C's officially get L.A.'s 2019 first-round pick.

The LA Clippers clinch a playoff spot and will now convey their 2019 first rd. pick to Boston. The Celtics at a minimum will have three first rd. picks (own, Sacramento and LAC) in June. Boston also has a first from Memphis (protected top 8). — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) March 27, 2019

Now, all eyes will be on the Grizzlies as they will be in the conveyance zone on their top-8 pick if they can gain a game on the Pelicans in the standings. The Celtics likely would prefer the pick rolls over to next year as there would be a chance for a higher future pick.

