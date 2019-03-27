Celtics get Clippers' 2019 first-round draft pick as L.A. clinches playoff berth

Justin Leger
NBC Sports Boston

Celtics get Clippers' 2019 first-round draft pick as L.A. clinches playoff berth originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Celtics will have at least three first-round picks in this year's NBA Draft.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

With the Clippers clinching a playoff spot on Tuesday, the C's officially get L.A.'s 2019 first-round pick.

Now, all eyes will be on the Grizzlies as they will be in the conveyance zone on their top-8 pick if they can gain a game on the Pelicans in the standings. The Celtics likely would prefer the pick rolls over to next year as there would be a chance for a higher future pick.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

What to Read Next