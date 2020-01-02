Celtics' chances of having three All-Stars not looking great — for now

BOSTON - The Boston Celtics' hopes of having three players named to next month's All-Star Game isn't off to the best of starts.

After the first round of All-Star votes were announced on Thursday, the Celtics currently have no players in position to be starters.

That will likely change between now and the All-Star Game with Kemba Walker, currently third among Eastern Conference guards, likely to move into second place.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

He currently has 432,031 votes, just 450 behind Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving.

With Irving still out with a shoulder injury, Walker would be the likely replacement for Irving if Walker doesn't pass him in voting.

Boston has four other players among the top vote-getters, with none being any higher than fifth in the voting.

Most of the Celtics getting All-Star voter love was expected with one notable exception - Tacko Fall.

Signed to the Celtics on a two-way contract, Fall received the sixth-highest number of votes (110,269) among frontcourt players in the East, behind teammate Jayson Tatum, whose 364,137 votes is fifth among frontcourt players.

The only other Celtics to receive votes who ranked among the top 10 were Gordon Hayward (75,420, eighth among frontcourt players) and Jaylen Brown, whose 156,537 votes ranked seventh among backcourt players in the East.

While it's still possible for Boston to wind up with three All-Stars, it likely won't happen unless they wind up with the best record in the East.

In the last decade, the only team to get three or more All-Stars and not have the best record in that respective conference, was the 2014 Miami Heat, whose All-Star triumvirate included LeBron James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade.

Wade and James were voted in as starters that year, while the coaches selected Bosh as a reserve.

The best shot the Celtics would have at doing the same would be to have two players chosen to be starters.

But other than Walker, the Celtics appear unlikely to have any other players chosen as starters.

And with such a populated pool of All-Star worthy players, anything short of the best record in the East will make it difficult for the coaches to select a pair of Celtics for two of the seven All-Star reserve slots.

Don't miss NBC Sports Boston's coverage of Celtics-Hawks, which tips off Friday at 6:30 p.m. with Celtics Pregame Live, and then Mike and Tommy have the call at 7 p.m. You can also stream the game on the MyTeams App.

