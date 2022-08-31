Celtics champ Cedric Maxwell opens up about the hardest player he ever guarded

With the dog days of the 2022 offseason upon us, many fans of the Boston Celtics are taking a trip down memory lane to fill the void of NBA basketball in our lives until late September arrives with some preseason fare for us to sink our teeth into.

Such is the case with Celtics champion and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell, who chopped it up on his eponymous podcast with co-host Josue Pavon about all manner of things on a recent episode featuring mailbag questions for Cornbread (as Maxwell is sometimes called for a nickname). One of those questions asked Max who the hardest player he ever had to guard was in his time as a player.

You will have to watch the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast episode embedded below to get the answer to that (and several other questions).

But it’s not like there’s a game on tonight, so get to clicking on “play” if you’ve read this far.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire