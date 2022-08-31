Celtics champ Cedric Maxwell opens up about the hardest player he ever guarded
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Boston CelticsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cedric MaxwellAmerican basketball player
- Larry BirdAmerican basketball coach
- Malcolm BrogdonAmerican basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Danilo GallinariItalian basketball playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
With the dog days of the 2022 offseason upon us, many fans of the Boston Celtics are taking a trip down memory lane to fill the void of NBA basketball in our lives until late September arrives with some preseason fare for us to sink our teeth into.
Such is the case with Celtics champion and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell, who chopped it up on his eponymous podcast with co-host Josue Pavon about all manner of things on a recent episode featuring mailbag questions for Cornbread (as Maxwell is sometimes called for a nickname). One of those questions asked Max who the hardest player he ever had to guard was in his time as a player.
You will have to watch the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast episode embedded below to get the answer to that (and several other questions).
But it’s not like there’s a game on tonight, so get to clicking on “play” if you’ve read this far.
Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi
Related
Who will be the Boston Celtics' third center for the 2022-23 season?
Best of Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird's passing and assists: Part I
Former Boston Celtics wing Terrence Williams pleads guilty in NBA fraud case
Spain's Juancho Hernangomez highlights: Ex-Boston Celtics forward gets 5 points, 4 boards vs. Netherlands
Trio of Boston Celtics alumni score in France's 96-90 loss to Bosnia-Herzegovina in FIBA qualifier play
Once a Celtic always a Celtic: Where to find former Boston players signing new deals
List
New Boston reserve floor general Malcolm Brogdon seen as Celtics player with most to prove in 2022-23
List
Celtics veteran swingman Danilo Gallinari reacts to officially being ruled out of EuroBasket play
List
New B/R trade proposal sees Boston Celtics swap backcourt depth for wing prospect
List
Boston Celtics seen as having among best value contracts in NBA in recent assessment