New Celtics center Tristan Thompson becomes U.S. citizen

It's been an eventful week for Tristan Thompson.

The Canadian-born center, who agreed to a two-year, $19 million contract with the Celtics last weekend, followed that up by becoming a United States citizen.

The picture of Thompson taking the Oath of Allegiance was shared by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on social media along with a comment from Thompson: “I came to the U.S. on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.”

“I came to the US on a student visa and have always had big dreams. I’m now truly living the American dream.” Congrats on reaching your goals @RealTristan13! Best of luck with the @NBA #Celtics as a #NewUSCitizen! pic.twitter.com/kr9drxTco7 — USCIS Media - Western Region (@USCISMediaWest) November 24, 2020

The 29-year-old was born in Ontario but moved to the United States in high school to continue his basketball career and attend prep school in New Jersey.

Signing with the Celtics represents a new chapter in Thompson's pro career after nine seasons in Cleveland, where he won an NBA title alongside LeBron James in 2016.

And the new U.S. citizen won't have much time to get acclimated to life as a Celtic. After flying to Boston over the weekend, training camp practices will begin this week followed in short order by a pair of preseason games before the 2020-21 NBA season opens in just over three weeks.