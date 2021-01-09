Celtics center Tacko Fall stuffs Wizards' Russell Westbrook at the rim

SEE IT: Tacko Fall stuffs Russell Westbrook at the rim originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Boston Celtics center Tacko Fall came off the bench to make quite an impact against the Wizards on Friday night, including an authoritative block on Russell Westbrook.

Fall, the tallest player in the NBA, listed at 7-foot-5, was given the chance to contribute as the Celtics were shorthanded in the front-court entering the contest due to coronavirus contact tracing protocols. Fall didn't stop there, though.

The enormous presence under the rim also got a couple more first-half blocks on Washington big men Davis Bertans and Robin Lopez. On the other side of the court, Fall got a chance to flush down an alley-oop off a well-timed pass.

Fall has become a fan favorite across the league and is immediately one of the first faces fans can recognize due to his imposing size down low. Now, with some lineup challenges for Boston, Fall is making good on his chance to show what kind of impact he can make.