New Celtics center Enes Kanter explains why he didn't sign with Blazers

Enes Kanter thought about returning to the Portland Trail Blazers in NBA free agency, but he was forced to make a quick decision and opted to take his talents to the Boston Celtics.

The veteran center reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Celtics. He explained to The Undefeated's Marc Spears via text Monday why he didn't go back to Portland:

New Celtics center Enes Kanter via text to @TheUndefeated on why he didn't return to Portland. pic.twitter.com/kznF6CUmbU — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2019

The Blazers no longer needed Kanter after they reportedly agreed to trade for Miami Heat center Hassan Whiteside in exchange for Moe Harkless and Meyers Leonard on Monday.

Kanter was signed by Portland in February after being bought out by the New York Knicks. He was an effective rebounder and low-post scorer for the Blazers, who advanced all the way to the Western Conference finals before being swept by the Golden State Warriors.

The Celtics were in dire need of frontcourt depth before agreeing to a deal with Kanter, and Boston could still use another big (preferably a good interior defender) despite the addition of the 27-year-old center.

