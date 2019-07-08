New Celtics center Enes Kanter among Tacko Fall's growing number of fans originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Tacko Fall is one of the most intriguing players in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, and one of the newest Boston Celtics additions seems quite impressed with the former UCF star's game.

Enes Kanter, whose reported two-year, $10 million contract with the Celtics is not yet official, made his thoughts on Fall known with a tweet over the weekend. The 7-foot-7 center, who signed an Exhibit 10 contract with Boston, made his Summer League debut Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Next BIG Thing @tackofall99

🌮 ☘️

— Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 6, 2019

Fall scored six points with four rebounds and one block in 10 minutes of action as the Celtics earned a 96-82 win over the Sixers in their summer league opener.

There's a lot to like about Fall's skill set, and his interior defense certainly is near the top of the list.

TACKO BLOCKO



(ok that's out of our system now) pic.twitter.com/UDrVKuO2dl



— Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 6, 2019

The Celtics and Fall will be back in action for their second summer league matchup Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.

