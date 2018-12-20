Celtics center Aron Baynes out indefinitely after breaking hand in loss to Suns

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes broke his left hand on Wednesday night in their game against the Phoenix Suns and is out indefinitely, the team announced on Wednesday night.

#NEBHInjuryReport Aron Baynes has been diagnosed with a left fourth metacarpal fracture and is out indefinitely. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2018

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Baynes was diagnosed with a left fourth metacarpal fracture. According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Baynes will under go surgery and is expected to return in one month.

Baynes is believed to have sustained the injury after a dunk early in the game, and could be seen visibly in pain while heading to the bench for a timeout. He then immediately went to the locker room, and did not return.

Baynes throws it down off the dime from Kyrie! pic.twitter.com/JZ5CtjLqOL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) December 20, 2018





Baynes leaves game the game visibly upset after injuring himself during a play. (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/xWgY4TnVjU — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 20, 2018





Story continues

Celtics coach Brad Stevens said he saw the x-rays of Baynes’ hand after the game, too, and could clearly see the break.

Baynes entered the starting lineup last month for the Celtics, replacing a struggling Gordon Hayward, and has been starting recently in place of Al Horford, who had been out dealing with knee soreness.

Baynes is averaging 5.5 points and 4.4 rebounds in nearly 15 minutes per game so far this season for the Celtics. The 32-year-old left Wednesday’s game with just four points and one rebound after two minutes.

Second half push gives Suns fourth straight win

The Phoenix Suns trailed by 12 points early in Wednesday night’s game, and even fell into a hole again right after halftime.

Seeing as how the Suns have played this season — they currently sit in last place in the Western Conference by a mile — many wouldn’t have expected a second-half comeback.

Yet that’s exactly what happened.

The Phoenix Suns rallied back behind a huge 23-7 run at the end of the third quarter and into the start of the fourth to beat the Celtics 111-103 in Boston, marking their fourth straight win and the first at the TD Garden since March 2015.

Suns center Deandre Ayton — who the Celtics had no answer for, especially after Baynes’ departure — dominated inside. He dropped 23 points, shooting 10-of-14 from the field and grabbed 18 rebounds to mark his 19th double-double of the season. Devin Booker added 25 points and forward T.J. Warren finished with 21. The Suns dominated as a team on the glass, too, outrebounding Boston 56-37.

Kyrie Irving led the Celtics with 29 points and 10 assists, shooting 10-of-19 from the field. Jayson Tatum added 18 points and eight rebounds.

Boston Celtics center Aron Baynes reportedly suffered a broken left hand in their loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, and is expected to miss at least a month. (AP Photo/Andy Jacobsohn)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• President Trump has to sell his Tebow helmet

• The 10 biggest NFL Pro Bowl snubs

• 5-star spurns Alabama, flips back to Michigan

• Haynes: Kings star says he’s ‘fastest’ in the NBA

