Celtics center alum Jared Sullinger signs new deal with Puerto Rico’s Cangrejeros de Santurce

It seems to be a popular week for alumni of the Boston Celtics inking new deals in far-flung locales. Soon after former Boston floor general Shane Larkin signed a new, four-year deal with the Turkish Basketball Super League club Anadou Efes, we are hearing rumbles that former Celtics center Jared Sullinger has also signed himself a new contract.

According to recent reporting from HoopsHype’s Alberto De Roa, the Ohio State alum has signed a new deal with the Cangrejeros (Crab Eaters) de Santurce of the Puerto Rican Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN) league.

The contract, for the remainder of the 2024 season, will add Sully’s services to a team where he will be the biggest name on the roster.

Terms of the deal remain unclear, with that organization not having shared the details.

But it’s good to see the Celtics’ No. 21 pick of the 2012 NBA draft back on the court for the first time since his stint with the Shenzhen Leopards ended earlier this year.

