Celtics celebrate Marcus Smart with tribute video during return to Boston

The Boston Celtics welcomed Marcus Smart back to TD Garden Sunday afternoon, his first trip to the Hub since being traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 offseason. It made for an emotional evening, with plenty of happy memories.

Smart spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Celtics, and usually when a player makes a return such as this, teams celebrate with a highlight reel. This time was no exception, and Boston put together a tribute video featuring some of Smart’s best moments in Celtic green. It’s a collection of charges, blocks, dives, and big shots.

You can enjoy the moment for yourself, courtesy of NBC Sports Boston on YouTube.

