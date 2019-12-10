Celtics-Cavaliers Instant Overreactions: Gordon Hayward is back like he never left

The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-88 on Monday night to extend their win streak to four games.

Here are three instant overreactions from the victory, which brings Boston to 17-5 on the season.

1. Gordon Hayward is back to 100 percent.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Hayward returned to action on Monday, two weeks earlier than his originally projected timetable, and he didn't miss a beat.

The 29-year-old got the start and contributed 14 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in 26 minutes. Boston's offense did look a bit out of sync early, but it had nothing to do with Hayward being back in the lineup. He looks every bit as effective as he was prior to the hand injury.

Sure, it came against the lowly Cavaliers, but it was an encouraging performance nonetheless. It'll be interesting to see whether he can continue to fit seamlessly into an offense that has many mouths to feed.

2. Grant Williams is about to go on a hot streak from 3.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Finally, Williams got the monkey off his back and drilled the first 3-pointer of his NBA career. It made for a glorious moment.

The 21-year-old was 0-for-25 from beyond the arc entering Monday night's contest. It was to the point where teammates poked fun at his struggles by giving him a nickname for each 3 he missed.

Now, Williams is about to find his groove from 3-point range. Sure, this might be the very definition of an overreaction, but we're going to speak this into existence.

3. The Celtics should trade for Kevin Love.

Verdict: Overreaction

This isn't necessarily a reaction to the game, as Love struggled mightily, but it's a reaction to the news the Cavs are listening to trade offers for the veteran big man. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski specifically noted Boston as a team that could be interested.

It's no secret the C's could use some help in the frontcourt, and this isn't Love's first time being linked to Boston in trade rumors. But Love's contract (four years, $120 million) makes any deal a longshot unless it includes Hayward heading to Cleveland, which likely would be a non-starter for the Celtics.

If Boston is to make a deal for a big before this year's trade deadline, a rebounder and rim protector like the Cavs' Tristan Thompson probably makes more sense anyway.

