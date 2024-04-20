Celtics catch a break in terms of health heading into the 2024 NBA Playoffs

Had the Chicago Bulls been the team to advance to the full postseason to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, they would have had to play against the Eastern Conference’s best team down several of their best players.

But instead, the Miami Heat won the contest and the right to face the Celtics — and they too will likely have to do so without one of their best players in star forward Jimmy Butler. Likely out for multiple weeks with an MCL injury, the loss of Butler will make the series a tough one for the Heat, even with the paranoia of many Celtics fans due to previous series vs. Miami.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, weighed in on how injuries will shape Boston’s first round of the 2024 NBA postseason. Check it out below.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire