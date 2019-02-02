Celtics' Brad Stevens chimes in on Irving's comments about Boston and free agency originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Kyrie Irving's comments Friday morning still lingered hours later as Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens met with the media shortly before tonight's game against the New York Knicks.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, Stevens replied, "I don't have any thoughts. I let him answer all that stuff."

Much of the discourse reported on and talked about earlier in the day centered around Irving leaving the door very much ajar as to what he'll do when he becomes an unrestricted free agent on July 1, which is a sharp contrast to him declaring his intent prior to the start of the season that he was intent on re-signing with Boston this summer.

However, Irving also discussed his thoughts on this current group of Celtics as well as the franchise's future.

"I still have confidence in Boston," Irving told reporters. "And what they can promise for the future and what have in terms of our pieces. That's what excited me a lot at (the) beginning of the season."

Boston's struggled out the gate, splitting its first 20 games with a pedestrian 10-10 record.

Since then, the Celtics have gone 22-9 which is the fourth-best record in the NBA behind Denver (22-8), Golden State (22-8) and Milwaukee (23-8).

Stevens said he read through Irving's comments this morning which as he saw it, didn't paint a complete picture of what his six-time All-Star said.

"He (Irving) said a lot of things that were positive about here," Stevens said. "But our focus has gotta be on playing well. And ultimately we want to get better and play better."

And they have of late, but that hasn't stopped much of the talk surrounding the team centered on Irving's impending free agency which does have the potential to have a negative impact on the locker room.

"That's just part of being in this league and being in professional sports," Stevens said. " Ultimately, that's our job, to block out everything and make sure we understand what we need to do well to have success. It's about focusing on the possession at hand and literally staying in that moment. That's really challenging. I think it's ... there's a lot of things in human nature that pull against that. I think the very best teams all are able to do that. That'll be the task. When you look through the league, every team has things they're going through, every team has things they're dealing with. Ultimately, can you put everything down for that possession and play as well as you can."

