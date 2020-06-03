The NBA is set to return later this summer, and the Boston Celtics should be particularly excited about that.

The league's Board of Governors reportedly is expected to approve a plan to resume the 2019-20 season that will involve 22 teams playing eight regular-season games each at Walt Disney World in Orlando to determine seeding for a traditional 16-game playoff.

The Celtics, who own the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference, are guaranteed a playoff spot under this format -- and oddsmakers like Boston's odds to make a deep run.

Download the MyTeams app for the latest Celtics news and analysis

Here are Westgate Superbook's updated 2020 NBA championship odds, which have the C's tied with the Houston Rockets at +1600, or 16/1:

Only the Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks and Clippers have better title odds than Boston, which should benefit from having a healthy Kemba Walker alongside talented young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown when the NBA season reportedly resumes July 31.

Story continues

The C's could face a tough test of out the gate, though. They're currently the No. 3 seed in the East (three games back of the Toronto Raptors) and would face the No. 6 seed Philadelphia 76ers -- who have won three of the teams' four meetings this season -- if the playoffs began right now.

The Sixers have the same record as the No. 5 seed Pacers, however, so Boston potentially could play Indiana pending the results of the final eight games.

Either way, it appears sportsbooks are bullish on the Celtics, who boast stronger title odds than the No. 2 seed Raptors and could be a legitimate title contender in Orlando.

Celtics boast strong NBA title odds under reported 22-team return format originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston