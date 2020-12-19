Celtics' blowout loss to Nets shows they have plenty of work to do

Chris Forsberg
·4 min read

Forsberg: A lot of work ahead for these Celtics originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Maybe the Boston Celtics will throttle up when the real games start.

Maybe having Jayson Tatum on the floor for upwards of 40 minutes per game will mask some of the deficiencies that have otherwise been glaring in an abbreviated preseason.

But the fact of the matter is that it’s difficult to be optimistic about where the Celtics stand entering the 2020-21 regular season.

Friday night provided a double dose of gut punches as not only was Boston’s effort incredibly uninspired in its final tuneup, but the rival Brooklyn Nets looked every bit the legitimate Eastern Conference contender they’ve been billed with the return of Kevin Durant.

Celtics-Nets Overreactions: Is Brooklyn the team to beat in the East?

We’d love to blame this on Kyrie Irving and his sage but this is now two straight games in which the Celtics have looked offensively disjointed and defensively disinterested. Tatum was solid and was somehow in the positive for plus/minus in a game in which the Celtics trailed by as much as 36 en route to a 113-89 defeat at TD Garden.

But just about everybody else? Woof. Jaylen Brown showcased some nice playmaking but also had the sort of defensive miscues that would have left Marcus Smart flipping tables if this was the postseason. Smart and Brown paired up to go 2 for 13 from beyond the 3-point arc. The War on Theis rages on.

And let’s not even talk about the bench. The sight of Jeff Green posterizing rookie Aaron Nesmith and providing his “Welcome to the NBA!” moment summed up the second unit’s night. Hey, at least Robert Williams had good minutes but even he was minus-15 overall.

"We're not even close to that group that was in the bubble,” fretted Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "We’ve got a lot of work to do to get to that point. We gotta play a lot better than we have."

All this while Durant looked poised to regain his stature as one of the NBA’s elite. Playing only his second game since returning from the Achilles tear that ended his Golden State tenure in June 2019, Durant dazzled with slick pull-ups and slithering moves to the rim.

The Celtics finished 8 of 44 beyond the 3-point arc. This after going 11 of 39 from deep in its preseason opener against the Sixers. Boston almost has to shoot it better in the regular season. And yet it’s clear that this offense is so different without Kemba Walker on the court.

Walker is going to miss at least the first month of the season. Tristan Thompson can help, too, when he’s recovered from a hamstring strain. But the Celtics open with the Bucks and Nets — maybe the two most talented teams in the East — then play six of their next seven games on the road. There’s a high potential for lump-taking in the early going.

All of which means the Celtics need someone outside their core to elevate their play. And no one seems quite ready to embrace that opportunity.

Celtics trade targets: Seven players the C's could target in season with TPE

Rookie Payton Pritchard came back to Earth a bit after his encouraging debut. Jeff Teague, too. Grant Williams missed all six shots he took including a trio of 3-pointers. Javonte Green got another start and didn’t put up a shot in 10 minutes. Carsen Edwards missed all five of his shots and we’re left wondering how long the Celtics can wait for him to find his way.

The Celtics will likely be just fine in the long term. It’s not like their core has forgotten how to play basketball in the 75 days since their bubble exit. But the absence of Walker and the departure of Gordon Hayward has complicated matters for this team. It puts more pressure on Tatum, Brown, and Smart with this team unable to stay afloat if any combination of that group has an off night.

“We’ll know more on Wednesday,” said Stevens. “Obviously, we haven’t played well in the majority of these two games. And certainly our first group has not played well — or just generally the guys that are going to play the share of the minutes. So we’re going to have to make sure we get a lot better and get ready for Wednesday. We’ve got a really good team, Milwaukee, coming in. At the same time, these games are exhibition games for a reason, so we’ll learn from them and move on.”

The Celtics might need to see if Irving has any sage leftover from his pregame cleanse. Because the team needs to change its vibes before the real games start.

Latest Stories

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Anthony Davis, Zion shine on Friday night

    Davis and Zion both surpassed the 30-point mark, and Caris LeVert could be in line for a role change that increases his fantasy value. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Golovkin stops Szeremeta, sets middleweight defense record

    Gennady Golovkin made his record 21st defensive of his middleweight titles Friday night, knocking down previously unbeaten Kamil Szeremeta four times before their fight was stopped after the seventh round. Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) surpassed Bernard Hopkins' division record for title defenses and retained his IBF and IBO 160-pound belts with a one-sided victory in his first fight in 14 months. The Kazakh star ended the longest ring absence of his 14-year professional career with a systematic dismantling of Poland's Szeremeta (21-1) at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

  • Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

  • Mohamed Salah dropped by Liverpool after revealing 'disappointment' at captaincy decision and hinting at Spain move

    Mohamed Salah has been omitted from Liverpool's team for today's game at Crystal Palace, hours after giving an interview in which he admitted he was "disappointed" to be overlooked as the club's stand-in captain and hinting that he could entertain a move to Spain. In a piece with Spanish publication AS, the Egyptian international said he thought he would be handed the role for the Champions League dead rubber against Midtjylland after Jordan Henderson started on the bench, and with vice-captains James Milner and Virgil Van Dijk unavailable due to injury. But Klopp opted to reward youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold with the temporary leadership role, a position the academy graduate is expected to absorb full-time later in his career. Salah said he was not happy with the decision. “Honestly, I was very disappointed,” he said. “I was expecting to be the captain. But it's a manager's decision, so I accept it.” The timing of the remarks, and the fact that they could be construed as disrespectful to Alexander-Arnold, is certain to cause consternation at Anfield. It will also prompt speculation that his omission from the starting XI today is a form of punishment, although manager Jurgen Klopp told BT Sport that Salah was simply being rested. "Mo Salah is on the bench, they have all played a lot of games," he said. "He can come on and make a difference. We need all the boys." Salah has played in his club's last seven games, scoring in the last four, but the fact that Liverpool do not play again until Dec 27 against West Bromwich Albion makes his omission more surprising.

  • Kedon Slovis throws 3 interceptions as Oregon beats No. 13 USC for Pac-12 title

    The Ducks have won back-to-back Pac-12 titles.

  • Coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees from unbeaten Lakers

    Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.

  • Michigan football's 2021 recruiting class: Here's what we like and don't like

    Michigan Wolverines football signed most of its 2021 recruiting class during the early signing period and added a top-50 recruit in Donovan Edwards.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

    The Rams will wear yellow pants with their bone jerseys for the first time ever on Sunday.

  • Top-ranked Jin Young Ko takes lead in LPGA Tour finale

    Top-ranked Jin Young Ko took the lead into the weekend in the LPGA Tour's CME Group Tour Championship, putting herself in position to win the season money title in only four events. Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday in chilly and breezy conditions at Tiburon Golf Club to take a one-stroke lead over defending champion Sei Young Kim and 2018 winner Lexi Thompson in the season-ending event. ''Before when I play in KLPGA it was really cold, so I hate cold weather to play golf, but right now I love it,'' said Ko, who spent most of the season in South Korea.

  • From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl. What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.

  • No. 1 Alabama heavy favorite vs No. 11 Florida for SEC title

    Alabama's slump lasted all of one season. After failing to reach either the Southeastern Conference championship game or the College Football Playoff a year ago - what qualifies as a subpar season in Tuscaloosa - the Crimson Tide is back on track to claim another national title. Nick Saban's top-ranked team (10-0, No. 1 CFP) has successfully navigated - dominated, actually - an SEC-only gauntlet of a regular season brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.