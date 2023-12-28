Do the Celtics have the best backcourt in the NBA?

The Boston Celtics have one of the most talented rosters in the NBA. Their top-8 rotation is good enough to go toe-to-toe with any team in the league, both in the regular season and in the playoffs. However, two unexpected developments this year have been the growth of Derrick White and the seamless fit of Jrue Holiday into a fourth/fifth option.

In the latest “Green With Envy” podcast episode, hosts Adam Taylor and Will Weir discuss the production of Boston’s backcourt. Not only are White and Holiday making a huge impact on the defensive end, with White leading the league in blocks for a guard, and Holiday emerging as one of the best rebounding guards in the league. They’re also dominating on offense, both as scorers and playmakers.

White and Holiday are now proving themselves to be the best two-way backcourt in the NBA, which gives them the edge over other tandems due to their defensive upside and versatility.

