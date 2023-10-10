Celtics’ bench can’t quite beat the Knicks’ starters, lose 114-107

The New York Knicks pulled out a 114-107 preseason win vs. the Boston Celtics with the Knicks playing their usual starting lineup for much of the first half against Boston’s reserves, with Boston’s starters from Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers taking the night off from exhibition play.

Recently-extended guard Payton Pritchard led the Celtics with 21 points and 5 assists, followed closely by backup floor general Dalano Banton with 20 points, and reserve forward Oshae Brissett with 10 points and 5 rebounds. Former Knick wing Svi Mykhailiuk added 15 points off the bench, bolstered by 11 points and 8 boards from forward Lamar Stevens.

Despite the victory, the Knicks’ bench struggled in rebounding, allowing the Celtics to gain a significant advantage on the boards, particularly on the offensive glass, with Boston’s usual bench players looking ready for the role they will have on a team with designs on contention.

The Celtics next play against the Philadelphia 76ers on the road this coming Wednesday in a potential revenge match for Sunday’s Celtics win.

