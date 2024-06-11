Celtics beat the Mavericks in Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals with a big Jrue Holiday game

The Boston Celtics won Game 2 of their 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks at TD Garden this past Sunday (June 9) thanks in large part to the outstanding play of veteran combo guard Jrue Holiday. But if you ask the man himself, he is quick to credit his star teammates instead.

“I’m a utility guy –. I’ll do whatever,” he explained postgame. “I’m here to win. I feel like they brought me here to win, and I’ll do my best to do that. But at the end of the day, this is (Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s) team.”

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at his big game, the Jays, and what’s next for the Celtics on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire