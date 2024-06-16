Celtics to approach Game 5 with a new sense of urgency

The Boston Celtics suffered their first defeat of the NBA Finals on Friday (June 14). The Dallas Mavericks found ways to keep Joe Mazzulla’s team off their game and surged toward a big-time win, forcing a Game 5 back in Boston, where the Celtics could potentially win the championship in front of their hometown crowd.

When speaking to the media as part of his postgame news conference, Jaylen Brown admitted that he and his teammates would bring a renewed sense of energy on Monday (June 17) as the Celtics look to close out the series and end the playoffs as NBA champions.

“We learn from it,” Brown said. “We take it. We don’t dismiss it. We’re going to learn from it. We’re going to see how and why, exactly where the game was won and lost. And then we take those experiences and then we come out and we play like our life depends on it. Because it does.”

The Celtics currently hold a 3-1 lead over Dallas. They only need one more win to end the season and earn the title of champions. Dallas isn’t going to make things easy. They’ve shown they can beat the Celtics.

Reacting to the Boston Celtics blowout Game 4 finals loss to the Dallas Mavericks https://t.co/6omBdHuplF pic.twitter.com/rJbDlI8CQt — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) June 15, 2024

However, Boston has rarely lost two straight games this season and will undoubtedly be confident on their home court. Brown has emerged as a leader this season.

He has helped guide the Celtics throughout the playoffs while also playing some of the best basketball of his career. The Celtics will need the best version of Brown on Monday; only then will they have a shot at bringing Banner 18 to Boston.

Subscribe to the “Celtics Chronicle” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3UAVYRg

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3y0H4Lh

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3QnlPcS

Substack: https://bit.ly/3WoA0Cf

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire