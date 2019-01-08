Celtics' Tatum: I'd trade me too for Davis

Jayson Tatum understands just how good Anthony Davis is.

The Boston Celtics are reportedly one of numerous teams interested in acquiring New Orleans Pelicans superstar Anthony Davis.

Tatum himself admitted trading him for Davis would be a smart move.

"Yeah, I'd trade me too for Anthony Davis," Tatum told Celtics radio colour commentator Cedric Maxwell and host Adam Kaufman during a CLNS Celtics Beat podcast, via NBC Sports Boston.

Maxwell said before he would trade Tatum for Davis in a heartbeat. Tatum's father took exception to that assessment, but did not exactly disagree.

According to Maxwell, Tatum's father said he would also make the deal, if Jayson was not his son.

The Celtics have a lot of talented players like Kyrie Irving, Gordon Hayward, Al Horford, Terry Rozier and Jaylen Brown, but 20-year-old Tatum seems to be the most enticing bargaining chip at the moment.

Boston have struggled to create a proper hierarchy with their personnel at times, but are riding a three-game winning streak and sit fifth in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics will play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday.