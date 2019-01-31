Celtics' Tatum addresses being brought up in Davis trade rumours

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum knows his name has been brought up in a potential trade for New Orleans Pelicans center Anthony Davis, but he is trying not to focus on the rumours.

Davis will not sign an extension with New Orleans and wants to be traded, agent Rich Paul told ESPN. The Celtics have been rumoured to be interested in acquiring the center.

The Celtics have a lot of draft picks and assets and some believe if Boston were to include Tatum in an offer, it would be really difficult for any team to match it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"It's good to be wanted, I guess you could say that," Tatum told reporters on Wednesday, via The Athletic. "But as I said I'm not a free agent, I don't have any control. So I control what I can control, go out there and play."

Tatum is coming off a year in which he was named to the All-Rookie team and helped bring the Celtics to the brink of the NBA Finals in a seven-game thriller of a series with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

He was the number three pick in the 2017 NBA Draft and a valuable asset a lot of teams would love to have. The Pelicans may ask for Tatum in a deal – though that would have to happen in the offseason, because both Davis and Kyrie Irving signed under 'The Rose Rule' after their rookie contracts.

Tatum, 20, is averaging 16.2 points and 6.2 rebounds in his second season and remains one of the bright young stars in the game.

H is doing all he can, though, to keep it about basketball right now.

"My job is to control what I can control," Tatum said, via MassLive.com. "I've got to go out there and focus on today and just play the game and see what happens."