Celtics 'not as good as advertised', says Stevens

Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens is not happy with his team's performance so far.

The Celtics dropped to 1-2 in the preseason after falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers 102-95 on Tuesday.

Stevens said he "could not be more unimpressed" by his team's recent play.

"We've done a lot of work up to this point," Stevens said (via The Athletic). "It hasn't translated so it needs to be taught better."

The Celtics were without forward Gordon Hayward for all but one game last season and star point guard Kyrie Irving went down with an injury in mid-March.

But Boston still finished 2017-18 with a 55-27 record and advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they fell to the Cavaliers in seven games.

Both players are healthy heading into this season and Boston are widely expected to be one of the best teams in the East.

"No shot do we dominate on talent alone," Stevens said. "We're not as good as advertised right now. So at least we know that one week in."

Celtics third-year forward Jaylen Brown, who scored 10 points in the loss to Cleveland, told The Athletic that Stevens' comments were "fair words".

"We haven't played with that fight and I think that's what Brad sees," Brown said. "We'll get there, but it's taking time – it's taking longer than we expected to figure things out."

The Celtics will face the Philadelphia 76ers in their regular-season opener on October 16.