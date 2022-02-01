Celtics announce second five names of All-Celtics roster for NBA’s 75th anniversary celebration

The Boston Celtics have announced their second wave of three groups of five players in their reveal of their all-time Celtics squad in celebration of the NBA’s 75-anniversary festivities being conducted this season.

The players, voted on by a panel of media experts and historians of the Celtics and the league, follow up the first group of five players released on January 23 that included Larry Bird, Kevin Garnett, Kevin McHale, Sam Jones, and KC Johnson. In no particular order of relative greatness to the others, these 15 Celtics are the result of that panel’s deliberation on who belongs on an all-time greats team for such a storied franchise.

With that in mind, let’s dive into the players who have been designated as part of the 15 greatest Celtics by this panel, now up to 10 of the 15 who will be selected, and the last wave to come sometime in the month of February.

Bill Russell

AP Photo/J.D. Lamontagne

Bob Cousy

(AP Photo)

Tommy Heinsohn

AP Photo/J. Walter Green

John Havlicek

AP Photo/File

Paul Pierce

AP Photo/Elise Amendola

