Celtics among five teams on Anthony Davis' short list, report says originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If you thought those Anthony Davis-to-the-Boston Celtics rumors were dead, well, you might be wrong.

Longtime NBA writer Chris Sheridan dropped a juicy report Friday suggesting it's "more likely than not" the New Orleans Pelicans trade Davis by the February deadline if they're not in serious playoff contention.

More importantly, Sheridan listed five teams Davis is considering playing for in the "near and distant future," citing a source with "intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA:" the Pelicans, Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers -- and Celtics.

In fact, Sheridan noted the Celtics are "very much in play as the ultimate long-term landing zone" for Davis and pointed out that one sportsbook (BetDSI.eu) gives Boston the best odds to land the superstar forward.

There's a lot to unpack here; to land Davis, the C's would need to blow up a good part of the roster president of basketball operations Danny Ainge constructed over several years' time. The Lakers reportedly are also strong contenders for the 25-year-old -- assuming he even leaves New Orleans.

But with Boston currently scuffling along at 9-9, perhaps Ainge would consider pulling the trigger on another blockbuster and equip the C's with even more star power.

