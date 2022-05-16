Celtics alumnus Rajon Rondo allegedly pulls gun in domestic incident

Disturbing allegations surrounding former Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo have begun to percolate through the NBA media sphere after a TMZ report describing the former Boston point guard as having verbally abused and threatened his onetime partner Ashley Bachelor and their child with a gun came to light.

Bachelor reportedly was granted a protective order against Rondo granting custody of the children to Bachelor per TMZ, who note “the court’s granting of the Emergency Protective Order isn’t an indication of the ferocity of the claims within it” adding that it is “simply a temporary order until the parties can get before a judge and argue the merits of a protective order.”

ESPN’s Malika Andrews relates that the NBA is aware of the allegations and “are in the process of gathering more information.” An unrestricted free agent this offseason near the twilight of his career at age 36, it remains unclear how the league will respond to the allegations.

As of this writing, Rondo has not been charged with any crime and has not publicly addressed them since they broke on Monday morning.

