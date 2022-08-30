Celtics alumni point guards Kemba Walker, Isaiah Thomas reportedly potential Charlotte Hornets targets

It seems that German floor general Dennis Schroder is not the only Boston Celtics alumni in the mix to suit up at the point for a team other than the Celtics next season, with Marc Stein revealing in a recent edition of his Substack NBA newsletter that former Boston point guards Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker are both in the mix to help out the Charlotte Hornets at the 1 off of the bench next season.

IT, who finished the 2021-22 season with the Hornets on a positive note, would have the inside track between the two given Thomas is a free agent. Currently, Walker is still a member of the Detroit Pistons organization after having been dealt there from the New York Knicks.

There is a widespread consensus that Walker will be bought out or traded from the Pistons and available to join another team before the start of next season, however.

