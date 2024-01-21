Celtics alum Rasheed Wallace on today’s referees

For fans of the Boston Celtics and the rest of the NBA, this might be one of the worst seasons in recent memory when it comes to referees inserting themselves into the outcome of a game. The Celtics, in particular, have found themselves on the wrong end of some especially egregious officiating errors, and a handful of ejections that have raised eyebrows.

But there may be no better Boston alumnus to comment on the rising tendency of referees to become part of a game’s narrative than former Celtics forward Rasheed Wallace. Sheed recently took some time to share his thoughts on the crisis of refereeing impact the league this season on an episode of his Underdog “That’s What Sheed Said” podcast.

He also gets into some of the worst calls he ever witnessed as a player, and those who know Sheed know there were more than a few.

Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire