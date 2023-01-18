Former Alabama OL Damieon George transferring to SEC rival
Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George announced that he was transferring to Florida.
Futures contracts keep the player in the building to compete for a spot on the roster next year
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard acknowledged he was "so terrified of getting caught" by Ravens tight end Mark Andrews during his return.
USC has the huge win over Stanford, but a look at the Trojans' resume shows they need to collect more high-end wins to feel safe for the NCAA Tournament.
Four-star defensive line prospect Champ Thompson has named his top schools including Georgia and four ACC schools
Trinity Academy junior Clay Shively also has the fastest high school indoor mile time in the country this season.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll spoke with reporters on Tuesday in a preview of Saturday night’s matchup against a divisional opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles.
Could any of these 10 names be Alabama's defensive coordinator next season?
What does the Georgia football wide receiver room look like for 2023?
"You don’t have to be an NBA player, you don’t have to be a celebrity" to help people, shared Jackson.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers believes he can still produce at an MVP level in the right situation if he opts to play next season. Rodgers discussed the uncertainty of his future plans Tuesday during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM and YouTube. The four-time MVP hasn’t decided whether to return to the Packers, retire or request a trade. “Do I still think I can play?” Rodgers said.
Jamin Pugh, a professional wrestler who competed more than two-decades under the stage name Jay Briscoe in the Ring of Honor, has died. He was 38.
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage has movement in all of his extremities after suffering a neck injury and concussion in Tampa Bay’s wild-card playoff game against Dallas, the team announced Tuesday. The Buccaneers said in a statement that Gage remained hospitalized overnight and would undergo more testing a day after being taken off the field by stretcher in a sobering scene that came just two weeks after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and needed to be resuscitated during a prime-time game. “I appreciate all of the texts, calls, thoughts and prayers you all have expressed towards my family and I,” Gage wrote on Twitter.
What do oddsmakers view as the most likely potential Super Bowl matchup?
Despite the Lakers' protests, the NBA upheld the referees' decision to not call a foul on Joel Embiid at the end of Sunday's loss to Philly.