Celtics' Al Horford responds to ejection, fine for incident vs. Magic

Horford responds to ejection, fine for incident vs. Magic originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Al Horford paid the price for his low blow on Mo Wagner during the Boston Celtics' loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Horford elbowed Magic big man Mo Wagner in the groin early in the third quarter, resulting in a Flagrant 2 foul and an automatic ejection.

On Sunday, the NBA announced Horford was fined $25,000 for "making unnecessary and excessive contact to the lower body" of Wagner. The Celtics veteran shared his side of the story shortly before Sunday's rematch vs. Orlando.

“Just getting the ball inbounds, I felt like I was being kneed, kind of shoved, in an excessive fashion,” Horford told reporters. "I also thought his arm was trying to hit me, too. So I just kind of swung back with my arm, back at him.”

His teammate Jayson Tatum made it clear after Friday's game he did not agree with the ejection.

"That was unbelievable," Tatum said. "I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out of the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially once they went to go review and they saw that Mo fouled him first. That’s why I got to shoot free throws.

"So I mean, sometimes guy get tired of people grabbing on him and the ref not seeing it, so s---, as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did: just got him up off him because he was getting fouled."

Horford will have a chance to make up for lost time on Sunday as the C's look to avenge Friday's defeat. They'll have to do so without Tatum, who was ruled out due to personal reasons.