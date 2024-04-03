Celtics’ Al Horford one of 12 finalists for NBA’s Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award

Veteran Boston Celtics big man Al Horford has been named among a dozen finalists for the 2023-24 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, according to a release from the NBA. Per the league, the full-season hardware was created to honor “the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.”

The Florida alum is competing against Harrison Barnes of the Sacramento Kings, Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets, and Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope of the Denver Nuggets, Mike Conley of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Markelle Fultz of the Orlando Magic.

T.J. McConnell of the Indiana Pacers, Larry Nance Jr. of the New Orleans Pelicans, Georges Niang of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Dwight Powell of the Dallas Mavericks, and Jalen Williams of the Oklahoma City Thunder are also in the mix to win the award.

