Celtics' Al Horford fined $25,000 for hitting Magic's Mo Wagner below the belt

Al Horford fined $25K for hitting Magic's Mo Wagner below the belt

Al Horford's brief moment of frustration Friday night has proven costly.

The NBA has fined the Boston Celtics big man $25,000 for "making unnecessary and excessive contact" to the lower body of Orlando Magic big man Mo Wagner in Friday's game at TD Garden.

Horford delivered an elbow to Wagner's groin area early in the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss, leading to a Flagrant 2 foul and an immediate ejection of the veteran big man.

Al Horford ejected early in the 3rd quarter vs. Orlando



Here's a look at what happened. #ORLvsBOS pic.twitter.com/MT479xaqdd — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 17, 2022

Jayson Tatum came to Horford's defense after the game, claiming Horford's actions didn't deserve an ejection and that Wagner instigated Horford by hitting him first.

"That was unbelievable," Tatum told reporters. "I couldn’t believe Al got thrown out of the game. I didn’t think that was warranted, especially once they went to go review and they saw that Mo fouled him first. That’s why I got to shoot free throws.

"So I mean, sometimes guy get tired of people grabbing on him and the ref not seeing it, so s---, as a grown man, you take it into his own hands and get somebody up off of you, and that’s all he did: just got him up off him because he was getting fouled."

The officials clearly didn't see it that way, however, and Horford's fine suggests the NBA agrees with their ruling.

The Celtics and Magic will play again Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET, and Tatum will miss the contest due to personal reasons.