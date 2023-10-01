Celtics acquire All-Star guard Jrue Holiday in deal with Trail Blazers

The Boston Celtics are adding an NBA champion point guard.

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday to Boston in exchange for Robert Williams, Malcolm Brogdon, the Golden State Warriors' 2024 first-round pick and 2029 unprotected pick, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because they were not authorized to speak before the team made an announcement.

The trade for Holiday comes less than a week after the guard was dealt to Portland as part of the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee. In the three-team trade involving the Phoenix Suns, the Blazers also got Deandre Ayton, Toumani Camara, a 2029 first-round Bucks pick and rights to swap a future pick with Milwaukee.

Holiday gives Boston a significant boost to the backcourt, giving stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown a perennial guard as the team tries to reach the NBA Finals again after losing the championship round in 2022 to the Warriors. Boston was eliminated in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals to eventual runner-up Miami Heat.

Part of Milwaukee's 2021 championship team, Holiday is coming off one of the best seasons of his 14-year NBA career. He averaged 19.3 points per game – second most behind Giannis Antetokounmpo – and a team-high 7.4 assists per game. He also had a career high 5.1 rebounds per game, and was named to the league's all-defensive first team.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Celtics acquire Jrue Holiday in trade with Trail Blazers