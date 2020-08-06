Celtics accomplished this rare NBA scoring feat in blowout win vs. Nets

The Boston Celtics dominated the Brooklyn Nets with a bounce-back performance inside the NBA bubble Wednesday night, and they accomplished a rare feat in the process.

The C's cruised to a 149-115 win and had seven players score in double figures, including all five starters. Jaylen Brown led the team with 21 points, giving him at least 18 points in all four seeding games so far. Second-year center Robert Williams (18 points) and backup point guard Brad Wanamaker (13 points) also played well offensively.

The Celtics nearly scored 150 points in a game without overtime and none of their players tallied 25 or more points. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Boston's 149 points were the most by a team without a 25-point scorer since the Seattle SuperSonics in 1994.

The Sonics defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 150-101 in that game, and they had 10 players score in double-figures. Seattle finished with the league's best record in the 1993-94 season, but the team was upset by the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The Celtics will return to game action Friday night versus the second-place Toronto Raptors. It's the most difficult matchup remaining on Boston's seeding game schedule.

